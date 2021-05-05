Banks, financial stocks, Wipro, APSEZ in focus

Banks and financial stocks will be in focus as the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled address at 10:00 IST today.

Wipro announced the setting up of an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London. Wipro will invest 16 million over the next four years in the 20,000 sq. ft. Innovation Centre which will serve as Wipro's flagship centre in the United Kingdom and offer technology expertise to companies in the UK and globally.

On a consolidated basis, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) posted 285% jump in net profit to Rs 1287.80 crore on 21.1% rise in total income to Rs 4072.42 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax soared by 500% to Rs 1539 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 256.73 crore in Q4 FY20. The company's operating revenue grew 24% year on year to Rs 3,608 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA (excluding forex gain of Rs 24 crore in Q4 FY21 versus forex loss of Rs 1,004 crore in Q4 FY20) jumped 39% year on year to Rs 2287 crore in Q4 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, Larsen & Toubro Infotech posted 5.1% rise in net income to Rs 545.70 crore on 3.7% rise in revenue to Rs 3269.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

On a standalone basis, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care posted 7.94% rise in net profit to Rs 98.33 crore on 15.49% rise in total income to Rs 774.41 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Adani Total Gas posted 18.38% rise in net profit to Rs 143.73 crore on 27.36% rise in total income to Rs 603.66 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce have signed an MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India. Through this MoU. Rolls-Royce and HAL will expand their long-standing partnership in India and work together in the area of marine applications for the first time.

Interglobe Aviation said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 7 May 2021, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement.

Aarti Industries informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 11 May 2021, to consider and approve issue of bonus shares.

