ICICI Bank, L&T Tech, Tata Chemicals in spotlight

ICICI Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated May 03, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on the bank . This penalty has been imposed under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for shifting certain investments from HTM category to AFS category in May 2017.

L&T Technology Services reported 4.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 194.50 crore on 2.8% rise in revenue to Rs 1440.50 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4FY21) over Q3 December 2020 (Q3FY20).

Tata Chemicals reported 99.82% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.77 crore on 68.81% slide in total income to Rs 2,710.44 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4FY21) over Q4 March 2020 (Q4FY20).

Motherson Sumi Systems has successfully completed the acquisition of Bombardier's Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) business in Huehuetoca, Mexico. Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL), via its Mexican subsidiary, Motherson Rolling Stocks S. de R.L. de C.V. (MRS), has successfully completed the acquisition of assets and activities of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) performed at Bombardier Transportation's manufacturing site in Huehuetoca, Mexico (BT Ensambles Mico).

JSW Energy informed that JSW Future Energy (formerly JSW Solar) (100% subsidiary of JSW Energy) had received Letter of Awards for total Blended Wind capacity of 810 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in respect of the Tariff based Competitive Bid invited by SECI for setting up of 2500 MW ISTS-connected Blended Wind Power Projects (Tranche - IX).

Bafna Pharmaceuticals said the company has added two fully automated packaging lines to its existing capacity and they have been approved by the UK-MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU).

Zuari Agro Chemicals informed that the Ammonia and Urea Plants have been shutdown for annual maintenance effective from 3rd May 2021.

