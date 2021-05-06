Tata Steel, Wipro, Cipla to be watched

Tata Steel reported consolidated net profit to Rs 6,644.15 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4FY21) as compared with net loss of Rs 1,481.34 crore in Q4 March 2020 (Q4FY20). Total income rose 34.6% to Rs 50,430.36 crore.

Wipro announced a partnership with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence (AI). This partnership combines Transcell's innovative stem cell technology with the advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES to improve the safety of global vaccine immunization programs.

Shares of Cipla will be in focus. Roche India announced that the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has provided an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Roche's antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India. This approval was based on the data that have been filed for the EUA in the United States, and the scientific opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in the European Union.

This Emergency Use Authorisation will now enable Roche to import the globally manufactured product batches to India and will be marketed as well as distributed in India through a strategic partnership with Cipla.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. GoI and LIC together own more than 94% of equity of IDBI Bank (GoI 45.48%, LIC 49.24%). The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by GoI and LIC will be decided at the time of structuring of transaction in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On a consolidated basis, Adani Green Energy posted 8.91% rise in net profit to Rs 105 crore on 50.56% rise in total income to Rs 1,082 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Angel Broking posted 223.9% surge in net profit to Rs 105.60 crore on 109.8% rise in total income to Rs 418.90 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Macrotech Developers' sales bookings rose 72% year-on-year to Rs 2,013 crore in 4QFY21 over 4QFY20. Collections rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,991 crore in 4QFY21 over 4QFY20.

