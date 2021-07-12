Avenue Supermarts, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports in limelight

Avenue Supermarts total revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 stood at Rs.5,183 crore, as compared to Rs. 3,883 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs. 224 crore, as compared to Rs. 112 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 4.3% in Q1 FY22 as compared to 2.9% in Q1 FY 21. Net Profit is at Rs. 95 crore for Q1 FY22, as compared to Rs. 40 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 1.8% in Q1 FY22 as compared to 1.0% in Q1 FY 21.

Maruti Suzuki India said the company has launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, a digital end-to-end online car financing platform. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is now made available for ARENA as well as NEXA customers. It is also available pan India. It covers a wide range of profiles to meet the demands of a diverse range of customers.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 14 July 2021, to consider and approve raising funds by way of issuance of U.S$ denominated foreign currency bonds.

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received Tentative Approval for ANDA of Sitagliptin Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Januvia (sitagliptin) tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Merck Sharpe and Dohme Corp (Merck).

Shaily Engineering Plastics: said that the board of directors of the company considered and approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 300 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s) including but not limited through a Qualified Institutions Placement//Preferential Offer or a combination thereof.

Compucom Software has won a tender and received a Letter of Acceptance for IT Enablement of PESA/FRA Acts with other schemes for Tribal Area Development (TAD) Department, Government of Rajasthan and Operations & Maintenance Services for a period of six months from RISL worth Rs 58.40 lakh inclusive all incident charges and taxes and excluding GST.

