HCL Tech, Avenue Supermarts, India Pesticides to be watched

HCL Technologies announced a multi-year agreement with Fiskars Group, consisting of a family of lifestyle brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood. HCL as a partner will enable Fiskars to standardize and harmonize their IT and business processes, drive operating model transformation and increase overall digital maturity.

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) said that its standalone revenue from operations has increased to Rs 5,031.75 crore in Q1 June 2021 from Rs 3,833.23 crore in Q1 June 2020, registering a YoY growth of 31.27%.

Shares of India Pesticides will debut on the bourses on today, 5 July 2021. The issue price is Rs 296 per share.

CSB Bank said that its total deposits increased 14.17% to Rs 18,652.80 crore as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 16,337.95 crore as on 30 June 2020.

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received the Letter of Acceptance for the work of about Rs.257.60 crores (including GST) from Madurai City Municipal Corporation for dedicated Water Supply Scheme for Madurai City Municipal Corporation for construction of distribution Network System (DI & HDPE), House service connections and Instrumentation for Madurai City Municipal Corporation Added Area-Package-4.

DCB Bank on Saturday (3 July) announced a downward revision of marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 4 basis points across different tenors.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) approved 14 eligible applicants under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for IT hardware manufacturing. Dixon Technologies (India) is one of the 14 companies (domestic & international) which has been granted approval under the PLI scheme of Government of India for IT hardware manufacturing.

Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL) announced restoration of unit-2 (125 megawatts) of its Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP) situated at Surat, Gujarat.

Apcotex Industries said its plant at Valia, Gujarat has been shutdown for planned maintenance activities for about 11 days, effective from 2 July 2021.

Wonderla Resort in Bangalore is set to reopen its business from 5 July 2021 with a 50% capacity as a crowd control measure.

