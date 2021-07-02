Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Coal India in limelight

Hero MotoCorp said that with the gradual easing of the COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns across key markets in the country, the company witnessed a strong rebound in the month of June to sell 469,160 units of motorcycles and scooters.

In compliance with the guidelines as prescribed by state and local authorities, almost all of the customer touchpoints of Hero MotoCorp are now operational, with strict safety measures and protocols in place.

Heading into the upcoming festive season, the company remains cautiously optimistic about the customer demand in the coming months. The expected surge in personal mobility, forecast of a normal monsoon in several parts of the country and the improving rural sentiment are expected to lead to a swift revival in sales.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partnered with John Wiley & Sons, an American multinational publishing company, to modernize its ecommerce platform with SAP Commerce, creating a unified, seamless customer experience.

Coal India and its subsidiaries on a provisional basis achieved coal production of 40 million tonnes in June 2021 compared to 39.2 million tonnes in June 2020, recording a growth of 2%. Coal offtake stood at 51.3 million tonnes in June 2021 compared to 41.7 million tonnes in June 2020, recording a growth of 23%.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the use of SOLOSEC (secnidazole) to include the treatment of trichomoniasis in adults.

NCC has received five new orders totaling to Rs 2,149 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of June 2021. These orders are received from PSU/ Central/ State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)