TCS, REC, RailTel Corporation, Bajaj Healthcare in focus

Software services heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce Q1 result today, 8 July 2021.
REC has priced US$ 400,000,000, 2.75% Reg. S Notes due 2027 on 6th July, 2021 under its USD 7 Billion Global Medium Term Note Programme (the 'Notes'). The Notes will mature on 13th January, 2027 and all principal and interest payments will be made in U.S. Dollars. The settlement date for the Notes is expected to be 13th July, 2021.
RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order amounting to Rs. 23.43 crore (Excluding GST) from M/s. Sagar Cable Network towards providing of Multicast drop and carry with 1.5G capacity at 66 locations for a period of 5 years.
Bajaj Healthcare has received a licence from DRDO to Manufacture and Market of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Zuari Global said that the company has acquired 13.19% shares of Forte Furniture Products India from Indian Furniture Products (IFPL) subsidiary of the company.
KPR Mill will consider the proposal for sub-division of the face value of the equity shares on July 27.
