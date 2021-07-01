Auto stocks, Indian Oil Corporation, Union Bank of India in focus

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for June starting from 1 July 2021.

Indian Oil Corporation's board has accorded Stage - 1 approval for implementation of India's first ever Styrene Monomer Project' with a capacity of 387 thousand metric tonnes per annum (TMTPA) at an estimated cost of Rs. 4,495 crore, at IndianOil's Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex.

Union Bank of India said the bank's board of directors approved capital plan of the bank to raise capital funds up to Rs 9,700 crore.

Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a loss of Rs 11,643.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Gross revenue stood at Rs 9,607.6 crore, down 18.26% against Rs 11,754.2 crore registered in the March 2020 quarter.

Agro Tech Foods (ATFL) has completed purchase of land in Kothur (Telangana) to an extent of 2638.473 Sq Yards (2206.08 Sq meters) on 29th June 2021. This land parcel is adjacent to Company's existing plant situated in Kothur and amounts to approx. 25% of the current land area of the existing plant and will be utilized for continued expansions of company's manufacturing operations.

Vimta Labs has entered into a long term Public Private Partnership (PPP) Agreement with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Government of India, on June 29, 2021, to "Setup, Operate and Transfer", the National Food Laboratory at JNPT, Navi Mumbai.

