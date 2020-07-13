JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

CBDT Facilitates New Functionality For Banks To Ascertain TDS Applicability Rates On Cash Withdrawals
Business Standard

Avenue Supermarts slips after weak Q1 result

Capital Market 

Avenue Supermarts fell 2.47% to Rs 2,264.85 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 85.22% to Rs 49.56 crore on 32.94% fall in total income to Rs 3,884.57 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 81.24% to Rs 112 crore in the latest quarter, as compared to Rs. 597 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 2.9% as on 30 June 2020 as compared to 10.3% as on 30 June 2019.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company, Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts, said Covid-19 continued to spread across the country. The ensuing restrictions have had a significant impact on the company's operational and financial performance in the quarter.

Avenue Supermarts owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. As of June 30, 2020 the company had 216 stores with Retail Business Area of 8 million sq. ft. across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 09:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU