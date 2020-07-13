Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 173.88 points or 1.1% at 15930.32 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 4.98%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.98%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.92%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.33%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NELCO Ltd (up 3.5%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 3.05%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.46%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.17%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 2.09%).

On the other hand, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.72%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.27%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.66%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.15 or 0.8% at 36886.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.45 points or 0.87% at 10861.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.98 points or 0.48% at 12865.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.3 points or 0.53% at 4453.33.

On BSE,1186 shares were trading in green, 671 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

