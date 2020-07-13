JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

CBDT Facilitates New Functionality For Banks To Ascertain TDS Applicability Rates On Cash Withdrawals
Business Standard

Oil and Gas shares rise

Capital Market 

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 154.8 points or 1.21% at 12957.2 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.73%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.42%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.45%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.7%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.58%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.49%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.38%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.04%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.15 or 0.8% at 36886.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.45 points or 0.87% at 10861.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.98 points or 0.48% at 12865.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.3 points or 0.53% at 4453.33.

On BSE,1186 shares were trading in green, 671 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU