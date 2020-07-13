Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 154.8 points or 1.21% at 12957.2 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.73%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.42%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.45%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.7%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.58%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.49%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.38%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.04%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.15 or 0.8% at 36886.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.45 points or 0.87% at 10861.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.98 points or 0.48% at 12865.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.3 points or 0.53% at 4453.33.

On BSE,1186 shares were trading in green, 671 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)