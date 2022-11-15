AVI Products India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Ganon Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Hotahoti Wood Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Syschem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 69.84% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of AVI Products India reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.84% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.070.63 70 OPM %9.35-1.59 -PBDT0.08-0.02 LP PBT0.07-0.03 LP NP0.06-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU