Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.46% to Rs 2.55 croreNet loss of Kaiser Corporation reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 75.46% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.5510.39 -75 OPM %-81.5715.88 -PBDT-2.161.52 PL PBT-2.221.47 PL NP-1.230.62 PL
