Aviation stocks take off after India resumes international flight

Shares of three aviation carriers saw buying demand after India announced resumption of international flight services from 27 March 2022.

InterGlobe Aviation (up 7.17%), SpiceJet (up 5.09%) and Jet Airways (India) (up 5%) surged higher post announcement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday announced normal commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27 March 2022. The Government in a press release said, After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services

The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India and air bubble arrangements stands extended only upto 26 March 2022.

In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India with effect from 23 March 2020.

In last 24 hours, India's new COVID-19 cases inched higher by 4,575 taking India's active caseload to 46,962 patients. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has administered over 179.3 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

