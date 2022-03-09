Balkrishna Industries Ltd in demand

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1930.6, up 2.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.76% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% jump in NIFTY and a 7.83% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1930.6, up 2.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16285. The Sensex is at 54444.92, up 1.91%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has slipped around 15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 16.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9560, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1934.65, up 2.69% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 18.76% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% jump in NIFTY and a 7.83% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)