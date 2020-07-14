JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 500 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 500 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 13th July 2020, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 564,40,48,168 (282,20,24,084 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 564,40,49,168 (282,20,24,584 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 10:47 IST

