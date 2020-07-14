Reliance Industries update on further investment into Jio Platforms

-
Reliance Industries announced that Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company received the subscription amounts from the following investors and allotted equity shares to them -
VEPF VII AIV I (Vista Equity Partners) - Rs 11367 crore (2.37%) Omicron Asia Holdings II (KKR) - Rs 11367 crore (2.37%) MIC Redwood 1 RSC (Mubadala) - Rs 9,093.60 (1.85%) Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC (ADIA) - Rs 5,683.50 (1.16%) India Markets (TPG) - Rs 4,546.80 (0.93%)
