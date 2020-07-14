JUST IN
Apollo Tyres update on its Netherlands based subsidiary

Apollo Tyres announced that the management and the Works Council (WC) of Apollo Vredestein B.

V. (AVBV), Company's Netherlands based subsidiary, have reached an agreement on the specialization of the factory in Enschede marking the conclusion of consultation process.

Under the agreement, AVBV will retain 737 job positions (against the initial 1265) and continue to focus on high value segment passenger car tyres and its earlier capacity for Agricultural & Spacemaster tyres.

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 09:36 IST

