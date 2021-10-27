Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Cipla to react to September quarterly results

-
Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, United Spirits among others will release their September 2021 quarter earnings today, 27 October 2021.
Axis Bank's net profit surged 86.21% to Rs 3133.32 crore on 2.99% increase in total income to Rs 20134.39 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) grew 8% YoY to Rs 7,900 crore from Rs 7,326 crore in Q2FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY22 stood at 3.39%.
Bajaj Finance reported 53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,481 crore on a 19% rise in total income to Rs 7,732 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Q2 FY21. Net interest income (NII) rose by 28% to Rs 5,335 crore in the second quarter from Rs 4,162 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Cipla's consolidated net profit grew 7% year on year to Rs 711 crore on a 10% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,520 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Ambuja Cements' standalone net profit remained flat at Rs 441 crore in Q3 2021 as compared with Q3 2020. Net sales rose by 14% to Rs 3,193 crore in Q3 2021 from Rs 2,802 crore in Q3 2020. While the company's sales volumes grew by 9% to 6.2 million tons, realisations improved by 4% to Rs 5,154 per ton in Q3 2021.
Firstsource Solutions announced it has partnered with Eco-Mail, a leading SaaS provider that transforms physical mail assets into digital assets.
