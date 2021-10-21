Tata Communications, Angel One, Dhani Services in focus

Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Biocon, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, Indian Energy Exchange among others will release their September 2021 quarter earnings today, 21 October 2021.

L&T Technology Services said its board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Esencia Technologies India, Graphene Semiconductor Services and Seastar Labs, the wholly owned subsidiaries, with the company.

Tata Communications reported 10.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 425 crore on 5.2% fall in revenue to Rs 4174 crore in Q2FY22 over in Q2FY21.

The board of directors of Dhani Services has approved the preferential issue of upto 6,12,24,490 shares at Rs 196 per share, aggregating upto Rs 1200 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings reported consolidated profit of Rs 222.99 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 247.72 crore in Q2FY21. Total income stood at Rs 3134.46 crore in Q2FY22, declining from Rs 3508.91 crore in Q2FY21.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) commissioned the 26,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) capacity Precision Strip Mill as part of the first phase of its latest brownfield expansion plan at its state-of-the-art Specialty Products Division (SPD).

PNB Housing Finance said that its board will on 2 November 2021 consider plans to raise funds via issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore in tranches.

Angel One reported 80% rise in consolidated adjusted profit to Rs 134.30 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 74.6 crore in Q2FY21. Total income jumped 69.3% to Rs 538.20 crore from Rs 317.90 crore YoY.

