Axis Bank Ltd Spikes 3.9%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 1.02%

Axis Bank Ltd rose 3.9% today to trade at Rs 858.4. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.02% to quote at 46370.51. The index is down 1.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd increased 1.44% and State Bank of India added 1% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 1.32 % over last one year compared to the 2.45% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 6.51% over last one month compared to 1.59% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 873.9 on 21 Oct 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 618.1 on 23 Jun 2022.

