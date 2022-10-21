Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 55.3 points or 0.65% at 8502.74 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Axis Bank Ltd (up 5.39%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 3.62%),Dhani Services Ltd (up 3.56%),Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 2.22%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 2.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (up 2.21%), Bengal & Assam Company Ltd (up 2.14%), Ugro Capital Ltd (up 2.09%), HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (up 2.01%), and DCB Bank Ltd (up 1.98%).

On the other hand, Max Financial Services Ltd (down 3.59%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.74%), and Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 2.58%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 271.49 or 0.46% at 59474.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.43% at 17639.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.6 points or 0.28% at 28818.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.83 points or 0.11% at 8840.86.

On BSE,1803 shares were trading in green, 899 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

