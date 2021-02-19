Ambuja Cements, ACC, DLF, NMDC in spotlight

Ambuja Cements reported 23.64% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 732 crore on 5.55% rise in net sales to Rs 7350 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.

The board of directors of ACC has approved the renewal of the existing Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Ambuja Cements (ACL) for a period of 3 years w.e.f. May 02, 2021, on the same terms of the existing MSA Agreement.

DLF said its material subsidiary DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL) has completed the acquisition of this 51.8% stake at a consideration of Rs 779.40 crore and consequently Fairleaf has become a wholly owned subsidiary of DCCDL with effect from 18th February 2021.

NMDC informed that after obtaining the Lease extension of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine (ML-2396) for 20 years w.e.f. 3 November 2018 from Govt. of Karnataka (GoK) and completing the associated statutory requirements, the said Donimalai Iron Ore Mine was restarted on 18 February 2021 forenoon.

IDFC FIRST Bank said its board approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit, by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s), including but not limited to a Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement, Follow-on Public Offering or a combination thereof.

NLC India informed that 17,000 units of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs. 5 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 850 crore have been issued and allotted on 18 February 2021.

