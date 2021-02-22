NTPC, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Consumer in focus

-
NTPC informed that consequent upon successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 20 February 2021.
