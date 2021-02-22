NTPC, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Consumer in focus

NTPC informed that consequent upon successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 20 February 2021.

Jubilant Foodworks announced it will fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coeratief U.A., Netherlands (Fides) for an agreed investment of approximately GBP 24.80 million through its wholly owned subsidiary - Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V.

Tata Consumer Products has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of the Kottaram Agro Foods. Consequently, Kottaram Agro Foods has become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Aarti Drugs informed that Pinnacle Life Science LLC, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the company, incorporated at "International Free Zone Authority" (IFZA), Fujairah, UAE, has been closed / wound-up.

Narayana Hrudayalaya said that that Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI), the step-down subsidiary of the company is expanding to a new location in the Camana Bay Development area of Grand Cayman.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)