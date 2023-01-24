Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Poonawalla Fincorp in focus

Axis Bank: The private lender's net profit surged 61.94% to Rs 5,853.07 crore on 27.44% increase in total income to Rs 26,891.87 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors confirmed that the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares (the ADSs), representing Ordinary Shares of the Company, from the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) will become effective close of trading on the NYSE on 23 January 2023. This follows the filing by the Company of Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 13 January 2023.

Poonawalla Fincorp: On a consolidated basis, Poonawalla Fincorp reported 44.2% rise in net interest income to Rs 482 crore on 89.1% rise in profit after tax to Rs 182 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Nykaa on Monday (23 January 2023) announced the appointment of P Ganesh as their chief financial officer to further strengthen and boost Nykaa's financial operations and key long-term business strategies.

Sterlite Technologies: In the meeting scheduled on 27 January 2023, the board of directors of Sterlite Technologies will consider proposal of fund raising by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue.

NBCC (India): The company has secured the total business of Rs. 309.10 crore in December 2022.

