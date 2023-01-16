HDFC Bank, Wipro, M&M, Avenue Supermarts in focus

HDFC Bank: The private lender's net profit rose 18.54% to Rs 12,259.49 crore on 25.97% increase in total income to Rs 51,207.61 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Wipro: The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 14.81% to Rs 3,052.9 crore on 3.06% rise in revenue form operations to Rs 23,229 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q2 FY23. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firm's net profit rose 2.83% and revenue jumped 14.35% in Q3 FY23.

For the year ending 31 March 2023, Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5% to 12%, in constant currency terms.

M&M: The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), has approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML or 'Transferor Company') with M&M ('M&M' or 'Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders ('Scheme').

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): DMart reported 6.72% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 589.68 crore on 25.51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,569.05 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL): IGL announced that its board has approved appointment of Rakesh Kumar Jain, replacing Sukhmal Kumar Jain as chairman of the company with effect from 14 January 2023.

Just Dial: Just Dial reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.32 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 19.39 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Net revenue from operations stood at Rs 221.37 crore in Q3 FY23, registering a growth of 39.3% from Rs 158.89 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported a 39.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 453.64 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 325.99 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income soared 80% to Rs 5,671.60 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 3,150.50 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

REC: The state-run company on 13 January 2023, signed non-binding MoUs with UP government to extend financial assistance aimed at boosting employment and growth in the state. The company signed an MoU for power generation project of Rs 14,103 crore with capacity addition of nearly 3000 MW, pollution control equipments and allied works.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences' (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare) subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (Zydus) has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg (USRLD: Fetzima extended-release capsules).

H G Infra Engineering: The company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to construct 3.512 km of elevated viaduct and four elevated stations for phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.

Aditya Birla Money: The company's standalone net profit rose 35.1% to Rs 8.73 crore on 16.7% increase in total income to Rs 70.87 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) for setting up a 7 MW solar power plant from one of India's leading construction company.

Pix Transmissions: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities of the company worth Rs 149.07 crore. The credit rating agency has reaffirmed its rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company at CARE A; Stable. It has also affirmed the rating on the short-term bank facilities at "CARE A1.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): KIMS said that it has entered into an agreement to divest its stake in Suryateja Healthcare, a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty: The board of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty will consider sub-division of equity shares from the face value of Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share.

Roto Pumps: Roto Pumps announced that it has received order worth Rs 14 crore from Grasim Industries to supply screw pumps and spare parts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)