Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark Pharma, Tata Metaliks in focus

Maruti Suzuki India: The car major has recalled a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023 to inspect and replace airbag controller (affected part), free of cost, if required in these vehicles.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Eris Oaknet Healthcare Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ERIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED to divest the Tail Brands from its dermatology segment, for India and Nepal territories, for a consideration amount of Rs 340.48 crore.

E.I.D. - Parry (India): The new 120 KLPD distillery of the company at its sugar unit at Sankili, Andhra Pradesh, has commenced commercial operations with effect from 17th January 2023.

Tata Metaliks: The company reported net profit of Rs 9.48 crore in Q3 FY23 as compated to net profit of Rs 35.88 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 792.43 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 693.12 crore in Q3 FY22.

Shalby: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.27 crore in Q3 FY23 as compated to net profit of Rs 18.40 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 206.5 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 207.1 crore in Q3 FY22.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The board of directors of the company approved issuance of senior, rated, listed, secured, redeemable, principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each, aggregating up to Rs. 100 crore, on a private placement basis in one or more tranche(s).

