NTPC, M&M, Siemens, Angel One in focus

NTPC: NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Tripura for Development of Floating and Ground Mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Tripura.

M&M: M&M announced pricing for the fun and fast XUV400, its first electric SUV, unveiled on World EV Day in 2022. The XUV400 is designed and engineered for car buyers looking to join the electric revolution. Set to take Mahindra's electrification journey forward, the all-electric SUV will be priced from Rs 15.99 lakh.

Siemens: Siemens has received an order for 1,200 locomotives of 9000 horsepower (HP) from Indian Railways. Siemens will design, manufacture, commission and test the locomotives. The contract has a total value of Rs. 26,000 crore (approximately), excluding taxes and price variation.

Angel One: Angel One reported 38.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.7 crore on a 25.5% increase in total income to Rs 759.7 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

V-Mart Retail: A fire accident took place at one of the company's store located at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 16 January 2023. The company is in process of ascertaining the actual loss caused due to the fire.

