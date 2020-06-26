AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd Spikes 4.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.55%

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd has added 53.57% over last one month compared to 3.34% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 11.11% rise in the SENSEX

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd rose 4.99% today to trade at Rs 46.3. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.55% to quote at 14619.28. The index is up 3.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Electronics Ltd increased 4.97% and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd added 4.93% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 6.89 % over last one year compared to the 11.29% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd has added 53.57% over last one month compared to 3.34% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 11.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7073 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 86.5 on 17 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26.7 on 26 Mar 2020.

