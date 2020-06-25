Cyient jumps after tie up with Microsoft

Cyient rose 8.40% to Rs 277.50 after the company announced it has collaborated with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

In an exchange filing made during trading hours today, Cyient announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services.

Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

Speaking on the collaboration, Suman Narayan, Senior Vice President, Semiconductors and Medical Technologies and Healthcare at Cyient, said, "Industries today are increasing focus on digital technology and building intelligence into equipment for remote monitoring and to extend asset life, improve customer experience, and ensure regulatory compliance. The Microsoft Azure IoT Certification validates Cyient's ability to accelerate IoT deployments for customers and ensure seamless integration from the edge to the cloud."

Cyient is a global engineering and technology solutions company. Its consolidated net profit slumped 58.26% to Rs 45.20 crore on a 2.92% decline in net sales to Rs 1,073.60 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

