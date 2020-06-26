Galaxy Surfactants advances after good Q4 result

Galaxy Surfactants surged 4.31% to Rs 1,469.40 after the company reported 9.98% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.80 crore on 4.2% fall in total income to Rs 656.66 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax for Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 81.58 crore, rising 4.6% from the year ago period. Total tax expenses stood at Rs 18.78 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 20.9 crore in Q4 March 2019.

In terms of COVID impact, Galaxy Surfactants said the company's products have been classified as essential items as they are used for cleaning and sanitizing purposes. The company does not expect any substantial contraction in the demand for its products post COVID 19 as they are used in manufacture of consumer cleaning products in home and personal care. The company does not expect demand for premium category specialty products being impacted by down trading due to decline in consumer incomes. Business will get impacted to the extent operations are impacted on account of restrictions on movement of cargo, Galaxy Surfactants said.

Galaxy Surfactants is leading manufacturers of Performance Surfactants and Specialty Care products with over 200 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric Home and Personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc

