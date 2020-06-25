HAL takes off after Q4 results

On a consolidated basis, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)'s net profit rose 0.9% to Rs 1250.71 crore on 1.67% increase in net sales to Rs 10,323 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 1.69% to Rs 2052.24 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 2087.43 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expense fell 5.4% to Rs 801.57 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

The company said its revenue is mainly from defense services. Hence impact on the future business in the long term is not anticipated currently. However, downsizing of defense budget and the risk of economic recession may have an impact on the operations of the group.

HAL announced Q4 results in the final hour of trading session today, 25 June. Following the announcement, shares of HAL surged as much as 17.12% to hit the day's high of Rs 817.30 in late trade. It settled 12.67% higher at Rs 786.30 on BSE.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 26.8 points, or 0.08% at 34,842.10.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. It also manufactures the structural parts of various Satellite Launch Vehicles of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The Government of India (GoI) holds majority stake of 89.97% as on 31 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)