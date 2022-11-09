JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NRB Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 34.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 36.94 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India declined 34.06% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 36.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.9435.83 3 OPM %12.3717.67 -PBDT4.776.18 -23 PBT4.365.80 -25 NP2.714.11 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU