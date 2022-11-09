IVP standalone net profit rises 54.74% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 167.19 croreNet profit of IVP rose 54.74% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 167.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales167.19148.84 12 OPM %4.205.28 -PBDT4.326.25 -31 PBT3.004.97 -40 NP5.713.69 55
