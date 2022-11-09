IVP standalone net profit rises 54.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 167.19 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 54.74% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 167.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.167.19148.844.205.284.326.253.004.975.713.69

