B & A standalone net profit declines 99.10% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 23.43% to Rs 36.60 croreNet profit of B & A declined 99.10% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.43% to Rs 36.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 47.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales36.6047.80 -23 OPM %4.4814.67 -PBDT0.926.20 -85 PBT0.055.57 -99 NP0.055.57 -99
