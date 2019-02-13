JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

B & A standalone net profit declines 99.10% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.43% to Rs 36.60 crore

Net profit of B & A declined 99.10% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.43% to Rs 36.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 47.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales36.6047.80 -23 OPM %4.4814.67 -PBDT0.926.20 -85 PBT0.055.57 -99 NP0.055.57 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements