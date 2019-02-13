Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.27 7 OPM %58.6244.44 -PBDT0.180.12 50 PBT0.180.12 50 NP0.180.12 50
