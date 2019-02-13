Shirpur Gold Refinery consolidated net profit rises 27.49% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 136.90% to Rs 3122.02 crore

Net profit of Shirpur Gold Refinery rose 27.49% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 136.90% to Rs 3122.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1317.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3122.021317.85 137 OPM %0.440.85 -PBDT6.185.24 18 PBT4.423.48 27 NP4.223.31 27

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:52 IST

