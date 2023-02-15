B&B Triplewall Containers standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 85.49 crore

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 20.68% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 85.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.85.4979.5511.6413.858.619.916.217.884.685.90

