B&B Triplewall Containers standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 85.49 croreNet profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 20.68% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 85.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales85.4979.55 7 OPM %11.6413.85 -PBDT8.619.91 -13 PBT6.217.88 -21 NP4.685.90 -21
