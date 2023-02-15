Response Informatics standalone net profit rises 89.29% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Response Informatics rose 89.29% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.512.19 15 OPM %24.7017.35 -PBDT0.620.38 63 PBT0.630.37 70 NP0.530.28 89

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

