JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 84.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.25% to Rs 13.45 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 84.21% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.4510.17 32 OPM %64.2467.16 -PBDT4.102.11 94 PBT4.012.03 98 NP2.801.52 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU