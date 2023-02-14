Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 84.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.25% to Rs 13.45 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 84.21% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.4510.1764.2467.164.102.114.012.032.801.52

