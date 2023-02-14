Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 84.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.25% to Rs 13.45 croreNet profit of Baid Finserv rose 84.21% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.4510.17 32 OPM %64.2467.16 -PBDT4.102.11 94 PBT4.012.03 98 NP2.801.52 84
