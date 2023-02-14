Parker Agrochem Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.45% to Rs 0.96 croreNet Loss of Parker Agrochem Exports reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.45% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.960.66 45 OPM %-53.13-13.64 -PBDT-0.50-0.02 -2400 PBT-0.61-0.12 -408 NP-0.61-0.12 -408
