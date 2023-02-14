Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 9400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.15% to Rs 7.21 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 9400.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.15% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.214.1442.0213.042.790.292.550.081.900.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)