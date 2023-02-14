JUST IN
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 9400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.15% to Rs 7.21 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 9400.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.15% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.214.14 74 OPM %42.0213.04 -PBDT2.790.29 862 PBT2.550.08 3088 NP1.900.02 9400

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

