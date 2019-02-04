Bajaj Auto advances after good monthly sales

rose 1.27% to Rs 2,635.65 at 10:25 IST on BSE after the company reported 15% growth in its total vehicles sales to 4.07 lakh units in January 2019 over January 2018.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 4 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 123.67 points, or 0.34% to 36,345.76

On the BSE, 26,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,668 and a low of Rs 2,566.65 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,472.60 on 2 June 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 on 25 October 2018.

Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales rose 14% to 2.31 lakh units, while total exports rose 16% to 1.75 lakh units in January 2019 over January 2018.

Bajaj Auto's consolidated net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 1220.77 crore on 15.96% increase in net sales to Rs 7243.07 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a global two-wheeler and three-wheeler Indian company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)