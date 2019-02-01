Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vedanta Ltd, Ltd, and Vilas Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2019.

crashed 19.32% to Rs 109.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 75.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 16.86% to Rs 164.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd lost 13.11% to Rs 213.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

plummeted 7.99% to Rs 94.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vilas Bank Ltd slipped 7.73% to Rs 62.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52866 shares in the past one month.

