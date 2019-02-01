Real estate stocks firm up after budget announcements

Shares of 13 rose by 0.35% to 3.79% at 14:56 IST on BSE after the minister gave impetus to the in the interim Union Budget 2019-20 today, 1 February 2019.

(up 3.79%), (up 3.40%), Estate (up 2.79%), (up 2.59%), (HDIL) (up 1.90%), (up 0.99%), Sobha (up 0.95%), (up 0.86%), Anant Raj (up 0.75%), (up 0.68%), (up 0.58%), Omaxe (up 0.42%) and (up 0.35%), edged higher. (down 1.26%), Unitech (down 1.9%) and (down 2.21%), edged lower.

The BSE Sensex was up 152.08 points, or 0.42% at 36,408.77.

For making more homes available under affordable housing, the benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Act is being extended for one more year, i.e. to the housing projects approved till 31st March 2020.

For giving impetus to the real estate sector, proposed to extend the period of exemption from levy of on notional rent, on unsold inventories, from one year to two years, from the end of the year in which the project is completed.

Currently, on notional rent is payable if one has more than one self-occupied house. Considering the difficulty of the middle class having to maintain families at two locations on account of their job, children's education, care of parents etc. proposed to exempt levy of on notional rent on a second self-occupied house.

Further, the TDS threshold for deduction of tax on rent is proposed to be increased from Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 2,40,000 for providing relief to small taxpayers.

The benefit of rollover of capital gains under section 54 of the Income Tax Act will be increased from investment in one residential house to two residential houses for a tax payer having capital gains up to Rs 2 crore. This benefit can be availed once in a life time.

