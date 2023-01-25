JUST IN
Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 9050.58 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 3.01% to Rs 1472.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1429.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 9050.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8805.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9050.588805.50 3 OPM %19.4215.57 -PBDT2019.341858.33 9 PBT1944.521788.36 9 NP1472.701429.68 3

