Bajaj Auto Ltd Slips 2.01%

Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 2.01% today to trade at Rs 3674.9. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.41% to quote at 30251.4. The index is down 1.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tube Investments of India Ltd decreased 1.15% and Eicher Motors Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 24.27 % over last one year compared to the 10.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost 1.54% over last one month compared to 1.73% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8327 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8646 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4130.15 on 01 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3028.35 on 20 Dec 2021.

