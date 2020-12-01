Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts around 1%

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3206.85, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.51% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% gain in NIFTY and a 11.16% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3206.85, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 13062.45. The Sensex is at 44506.1, up 0.81%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has added around 12.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8891.6, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3223.3, up 1.02% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 1.51% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% gain in NIFTY and a 11.16% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)