Inox Leisure Ltd stays in winning mode

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 273.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.65% in last one year as compared to a 8.37% drop in NIFTY and a 16.55% drop in the Nifty Media.

Inox Leisure Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 273.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 13056.6. The Sensex is at 44512.82, up 0.82%. Inox Leisure Ltd has risen around 6.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1503.15, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

