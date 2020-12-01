Bank of India gains for fifth session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 46.3, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.37% fall in NIFTY and a 39.85% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.3, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 13056.6. The Sensex is at 44512.82, up 0.82%. Bank of India has added around 18.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 22.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1558.4, up 2.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

